Director of the Asia and Oceania Department of the Japanese Foreign Ministry Takehiro Funakoshi and US Special Representative for the DPRK Son Kim commented on the North Korean missile launch during a telephone conversation, writes TASS with reference to the Kyodo agency.

It is also indicated that the parties agreed to continue close cooperation to develop an approach in this area, interacting with the authorities of the Republic of Korea.

In addition, the Pentagon said that the North Korean missile launch did not pose an immediate threat to the United States and its allies. “We will continue to monitor the situation,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that South Korea and Japan decided to convene national security councils because of the tests of a new missile in the DPRK. In Seoul, for the first time in a year, a meeting will be held by President Moon Jae-in, and in Tokyo, after Pyongyang’s latest missile tests, a crisis headquarters was formed, while the Security Council did not meet.

On Sunday, January 30, it became known that the DPRK missile flew 800 kilometers and fell outside the exclusive zone of Japan. According to some reports, the rocket could rise to a height of two thousand kilometers. It was reported that North Korea launched one allegedly ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan from the North Korean province of Chagangdo.