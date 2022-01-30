Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Despite the fact that in the Évora region, today there is a slight decrease caused by Covid-19, the news does not seem to be favorable, since there were 3 losses, two of them in Salvador Alvarado and one in Angostura. Fortunately, El Mocorito, Pueblo Mágico, did not report only deaths influenced by this disease.

On the other hand, 47 new positive cases were registered in the region among the three municipalities that make up the Évora Region, the list is headed by Salvador Alvarado, who confirmed 39 new infected patients, Mocorito 7 and the coastal municipality only added 1 new case. .

In favorable news, 36 new discharges were registered in the region, 33 of these belong to Salvador Alvarado, and 3 are from Mocorito, in this category Angostura did not register patients who were declared free of Covid-19.

Despite the fact that the figures for new infections are low, Salvador Alvarado has 24 suspected cases, Angostura has 12 and in Mocorito there are 11, it should be ruled out that these are cases to be confirmed or ruled out.

To this day, the epidemiological traffic light in Sinaloa remains yellow, and 83 percent of the beds intended for patients infected with covid-19 are available in the different medical centers in the state.