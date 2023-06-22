The United States Coast Guard has reported this Thursday that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) has located debris near the area where the missing submersible is being searched during an excursion to the wreckage of the Titanic.

“An ROV has discovered a debris field within the search area near the Titanic. The unified command experts are evaluating the information,” the US Coast Guard reported in a brief post on its official Twitter profile.

Two new ships from Canada and France have arrived this same day in the Atlantic area where the Titan submersible is being sought and the US Coast Guard is not throwing in the towel despite the fact that the deadline given by the agency itself to estimate the end has already expired. of oxygen on board.

The experts had established 7:08 a.m. local time (1:08 p.m. peninsular time in Spain) this Thursday as the approximate threshold at which the five people traveling aboard the Titan would run out of oxygen. The submarine disappeared on Sunday and, without any opening, the margin of survival on board is estimated at 96 hours.

For now, the only clue has been some underwater noises of which the origin has not been determined. On board the Titan are the founder of the company that organizes these expeditions, Stockton Rush, the British businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding, the French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.