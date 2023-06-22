Yesterday many surprises were revealed through the new Nintendo Directbut without a doubt, one of the most outstanding was Super Mario RPG, the return of this classic with updated graphics. The best thing is that an extensive video was released in which you can see the extensive development progress that makes you understand why it is launched this year.

The graphic section is something that particularly surprised the followers, so they got down to work to take the moments traced from the original work and put them next to what was seen live. Thus we have a new comparative video in which the changes can be seen both in the visualization part and also in the musical part.

Check the video:

For now, it has only been commented that this version of Super Mario RPG it will focus on bringing the experience of many years ago to a new generation, so few elements will be altered. However, there could be alterations that will be shown later, this will be through new advances that are released around his departure.

Remember that the video game is released next November 17, 2023.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The truth is, if it doesn’t have more changes beyond the aesthetic ones, I don’t have much of a problem, after all, it’s a game that continues to maintain itself very well in terms of mechanics. The question here is whether Square Enix helped with the title, or if they only contacted the members of the defunct Alpha Dream.