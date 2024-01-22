The US Aviation Regulatory Agency has recommended that airlines using Boeing 737-900ER planes inspect emergency exit doors. In a statement released this Sunday (21) evening, the FAA, as the agency is known, said that the model has the same door plug design as the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 jet involved in an incident on January 5th.

Although the 737-900ER is not part of Boeing's MAX line, the FAA recommended the inspections as an “additional safety” step. Boeing delivered 505 units of the 737-900ER aircraft to companies such as Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Lion Air, from Indonesia, according to data from the company itself. *With information from Dow Jones Newswires



#Aviation #Regulatory #Agency #Recommends #Inspection #Boeing #Planes