“It is very important that all countries, including China, focus on vaccinating the population, having tests and treatments available, and most importantly, sharing information about what they are experiencing with the world, because it has implications. not only for China, but for the whole world,” he told a news conference.

crematoria under pressure

Since Beijing ended its strict health restrictions in early December, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 has skyrocketed in China, raising fears of high mortality among the elderly.

According to testimonies collected by the AFP news agency, the crematoria are under pressure, although no formal link to Covid-19 can be established.

With a virus circulating, “it is possible that other variants may develop, that these variants may spread and affect us or other countries,” Blinken said, assuring that he was “totally willing to provide help to whoever asks for it,” which China He has not done.

The US Secretary of State is scheduled to visit Beijing in early 2023 to try to ease tensions with the US’s main diplomatic and economic adversary.

with AFP