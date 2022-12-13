The US military announced on Monday that it had successfully tested a hypersonic missile, in a new episode of the series of competition between the United States, China and Russia on the level of this advanced military technology.
The US Air Force said in a statement that a B-52 strategic bomber fired Friday, while flying over the ocean waters off the coast of California, an AGM-183A ARRW cruise missile, which reached “hypersonic speed five times the speed of sound, followed its flight path and exploded.” in the plotted area.
The United States is working on developing several hypersonic weapons programmes. In this context, DARPA, the scientific arm of the US Army, tested another type of hypersonic missile earlier this year.
Hypersonic missiles are capable of delivering nuclear charges accurately to their specific target, and they are designed to fly at high speed and at low altitudes. They can also change direction during their flight and thus not follow a linear path that can be foreseen, which makes them more difficult to intercept.
