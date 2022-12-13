Ftx, arrested Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptocurrency transaction platform Ftx, has been arrested in the Bahamas. The arrest came after the New York district attorney reached an agreement with the government of the Bahamas. “The Bahamas they United Statesi have a common interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed public trust and broken the law,” said the prime minister of Bahamas Philip Davis.





Bankman-Fried declared bankruptcy with his platform founded in 2019 which had allowed him to become one of the youngest multi-billionaires in the world, with assets of around 26 billion dollars. Ftx’s crack had produced an almost 11 billion dollar hole. His extradition to the United States is expected in the next few hours. Today, December 13, he was expected by the House committee to testify about the financial collapse of his platform.

Ftx, Bankman-Fried accused of money laundering

The founder of the FTX platform will be indicted by the New York District Attorney’s office on charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and money laundering. In a tweetsthe Southern District Attorney of New York Damian Williams has reported the arrest that took place at the request of the US government, but does not specify the details of the accusation, which were instead revealed by the New York Times which learned from a source “knowledgeable of the legal proceedings”.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11 and, at the end of the same month, the new executives of the company filed for the first time in the bankruptcy court of the US state of Delaware to start the process.

The lawyers of the new management and the current boss, John Ray, claim that a “substantial amount” of the company’s assets have been misappropriated. The new management also said the company suffered from a “complete absence of corporate controls” and a lack of “reliable financial information”. It is estimated that the platform, which has been evaluated in the past 32 billion dollars, has more than a million creditors worldwide. Debts of more than $3 billion owed to its top 50 creditors have been admitted so far. Bankman-Fried credits the failureat least in part, to massive fire sale of cryptocurrencies occurred at the beginning of the year.

