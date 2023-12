Project approved by the US Congress provides for an extension of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, but Biden asks for much larger supplementary amounts | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States House approved this Thursday (14) the country's defense budget, which foresees a record spending of US$886 billion (about R$4.3 trillion) over the next year and more military aid to Ukraine, although well below what President Joe Biden has been asking for.

On Wednesday (14), the Senate had already approved the measure, which now goes to presidential approval.

According to information from Reuters, the bill extends the so-called Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative until the end of 2026, authorizing US$300 million for the program in the current fiscal year (ending September 30, 2024) and in next.

However, Biden has been unsuccessfully asking the US Congress to approve a supplementary package of US$106 billion, including US$61 billion for Ukraine and US$15 billion for Israel. Republicans resist the proposal because they want increased immigration control on the southern border of the United States.

This week, Biden announced, during a meeting at the White House with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, that he approved the transfer of another US$200 million in military aid to the country.

This money is part of a budget that had already been approved and is about to run out. On his visit to Washington, Zelensky met in the US Congress with lawmakers from both parties and asked for more help against the Russian invasion.