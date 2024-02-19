The United States and the European Union (EU), which have already applied several sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, are considering taking new measures in this regard in response to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison in Siberia on Friday. fair (16).

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Monday (19) that he is considering imposing new sanctions on Russia due to the Navalny case. Last week, he had blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the activist's death.

“We already have sanctions [contra a Rússia]but we are considering additional sanctions, yes,” Biden told a group of reporters upon arriving at the White House, after spending the weekend in the state of Delaware.

The Democratic president said he hopes Navalny's death will prompt Republicans to lift their blockade of Congress approving new military aid for Ukraine.

Biden criticized the Republican opposition for, according to him, “moving away” from NATO and the US’ “international commitments”. “It’s simply shocking, we’ve never seen anything like it,” he analyzed.

Russian authorities have not yet officially released the cause of Navalny's death, but his family and supporters and Western leaders accuse Putin of execution.

Also this Monday, after a meeting in Brussels with Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, EU foreign ministers reported that sanctions related to the case could be imposed on Russia.

The bloc had already been preparing a new package of measures against Moscow due to the two-year war in Ukraine, which will be completed on Saturday (24).

“The EU will spare no effort to hold Russia's political leadership and authorities accountable, in close coordination with our partners; and will impose additional costs for its actions, including through sanctions,” the statement noted.

According to Reuters, Germany, Lithuania and Sweden are among the EU countries pushing for specific sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death. (With EFE Agency)