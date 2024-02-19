McLaren and Haas at work in Bahrain

The only official tests scheduled on the Formula 1 calendar will begin on Wednesday 21 February, but some teams have already started. It is the case of McLaren And Haaswho left early for Bahrain and carried out their own on the Sakhir track filming day.

Filming day McLaren, the video

The Woking team had already taken to the track last week at Silverstone, immediately after its presentation, but the rain certainly didn't help the Papaya team to obtain the very first data from the MCL38. This is the video just shared by McLaren.

Filming day Haas, the video

Even for Haas it wasn't the absolute debut on the track. The American team had in fact already held one shakedown at Silverstone: today on the VF-24 there was Kevin Magnussen, now the “veteran” of the team after the departure of Günther Steiner.

Other teams (including Mercedes) are expected to take to the track tomorrow to warm up their engines ahead of the start of testing. THE filming daystarting this year, there are two days of promotional filming of 200 km each granted to the teams throughout the season.