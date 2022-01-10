B.ob Saget, a US comedian who starred in the television series “Full House” in the 1980s and 1990s, was found dead in a hotel room in the USA. Orange County police in the US state of Florida announced on Sunday that police officers “found an unresponsive man in a hotel room” at a Ritz-Carlton hotel that morning.

The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the spot. The investigators found no evidence of a criminal background or “drug use,” wrote the police on Twitter. Saget was 65 years old.

The comedian played the widower Danny Tanner in the US series “Full House”, who is overwhelmed with everyday family life with his three daughters after the death of his wife. In the series, the television journalist asks his brother-in-law and best friend to move in with him and help with his upbringing.