Lost forever, at least apparently. USA has communicated that it is abandoning the search for the flying objects shot down last week by its warplanes, one over the arctic waters of northern Alaska and another over Lake Huron, which is believed to have sunk to its depths. Canada is still searching for a third object, shot down in Canada’s remote Yukon region, but the chance to forever clear up the mystery of the unidentified flying objects shot down last week is fading.

Firing a high-powered, short-range missile thousands of feet into a target the size of a small car flying over frozen water and pretending to clarify what it was by recovering the wreckage sounded a bit optimistic. The White House began hinting in recent days that they might never show up.

This Friday, a week after the demolition of the first object, the spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, admitted at a press conference at the White House: “It will be very difficult to find them, let alone once find the remains, be able to do the forensic analysis to identify them. So I can’t promise we’ll know for sure one way or the other. [lo que eran]”.

The United States Government has been pointing out that they were probably “benign” objects at high altitude, balloon debris or similar objects that drifted at the mercy of the wind and that initially had a recreational, commercial or scientific purpose. A kind of air debris without much importance, although they have provoked an unprecedented response from combat aviation on North American soil, which will continue to fuel speculation. Yes, the recovery work on the remains of the Chinese balloon has been completed quite successfully.

US radars were set to default to searching for threats in fast-moving, lower-altitude airspace, such as ballistic or cruise missiles or fighter jets or bombers. Following the appearance of the Chinese balloon detected for the first time in Alaska and then crossing the country from Montana to South Carolina, before being shot down over the Atlantic, the radar parameters were revised and moving objects began to appear. slowly to a great height, raising an alarm that in retrospect seemed to be quite unwarranted.

The episode of flying objects will give rise to proposals for a new regulation. US President Joe Biden said Thursday that he wants to establish a better inventory of unmanned aerial objects over the country’s airspace, which is up to date.

Second, the United States will apply new measures to improve its ability to detect objects in its airspace. The parameters of the radars will be adjusted so that their work makes sense. Kirby pointed out this Friday in his press conference at the White House that Congress will be informed confidentially about these adjustments, but that they are already being worked on in some way: “We are already, in many ways, using some of those parameters. just casually in the way we’re looking at the sky. Again, there are no traces [de nuevos objetos] active at the moment”, he pointed out, to add: “We will transmit these parameters in the next few days. It won’t be very long.”

Biden also wants to review the rules and regulations for launching and maintaining unmanned objects in his skies, although that process will be slower, especially if it entails legislative changes.

In addition, he said Thursday, the US president is tasking his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, with internationally promoting common global standards for this largely unregulated space, which falls between what is clearly airspace of a country and what space is. There is a gray area where there is no clear international regulation and which can lead to clashes and conflicts between the great powers.

“These steps will lead to safer and more secure skies for our air travelers, our military, our scientists and also for the people on the ground,” Biden said Thursday, after insisting that he does not want a new Cold War and that he aspires to competition. with China, but not to the conflict.

This Friday they have asked Kirby about when the call between Biden and the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, could take place, but there have been no specificities in this regard. “There is an open line of communication. And I do not deny that there are still tensions, especially as a result of the spy balloon. We do not believe that this is the appropriate time for Secretary Blinken to travel to Beijing”, he said, making it clear that the call is not yet scheduled: “You have already heard the president, who will want to have another conversation with President Xi, as one would expect . But… but we don’t have anything on the agenda right now. And we will have to do it at a time when the president thinks it is appropriate” he said.

Kirby has stressed the importance of diplomatic lines of communication remaining open, although he has regretted that the military lines between those in charge of the armies of both countries are not, although this distancing has not occurred with the Chinese globe but as a result of the visit to Taiwan of the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

