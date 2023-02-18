Parents usually make an effort and give their best to be able to give their children the best opportunities, this time, captivated lthe story of a young architect who, he fulfilled his promise, when building the house to his breast that they designed when I was a child.

Antonio Duo, spread the viral video on his account ‘@antonyduo’, through the TikTok social network, audiovisual material that he titled, “Dedicated to mom”, where he showed shots and different angles of how his home collapsed and is now building another, inspired by a design he made at the age of twelve.

The man shared with Internet users one of the greatest dreams he has had since childhood, being able to build his mother’s house, and now that he is an architect, he set out to throw away the place he previously lived in.

At the age of 12, he promised his mother to build a house, “I told him that when he was an architect he was going to do it”, the young man pointed out when showing the photographs of the design he made when he was little.

During the clip, the architect explained that he was inspired by a heavenly approach and by the works of the artist James Turrell, for which he built his mother’s new home from scratch, because for 10 years, he maintained the motivation to graduate and be a professional to acquire the necessary knowledge.

With a minimalist, elegant, cozy design, with natural light, the young man who demolished the old structure, pointed out, “I wanted the house to really feel like a heavenly space… and because of Turrell’s majestic works, I imagined a monumental space, although the terrain was not enough… I used Felguerez’s premise, poor in materiality, but luxurious in its concept”.

With the great feat of construction, he was filled with positive messages, among which Internet users mentioned him, “a love letter to architecture”, “a poet in architecture”.