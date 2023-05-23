La Celeste debuts in Group E with a clear success signed by Abaldo, Ferrari, Gonzalez and Matturro. A brace from Bojang gives the Africans victory in Group F. Complaints in the final for the draw canceled by the Var in the 89th minute

Good debut for the South American vice-champions, who settle the Iraqi case with a clear 4-0. In the Celeste di Broli that spreads in the second half you can see the Genoan Matturro from the first minute, author of the definitive poker in full recovery. The South Americans thus reach England at the top of group E, as predicted. In the other evening match, an exciting 2-1 by Gambia over Honduras, the result of gross errors and a decisive intervention by the Var in the last minute of the game. Africans lead group F together with South Korea.

URUGUAY-IRAQ 4-0 — It takes a while to get going, but in the end Uruguay has a rather easy life against a willing Iraq and little more. Among Mohammed’s boys we see some good individuals, Amyn above all, but it’s not much stuff to worry the Celeste. In fact, a right foot from Jasim in the very first minutes becomes the only credible attempt towards goal defended by Rodriguez, then only Uruguay with ideas from Gonzalez and Luciano Rodtiguez and the skilful direction of Diaz. However, it was Abaldo who broke the deadlock after 38′ with a powerful left foot from close range. The doubling comes at the start of the second half, thanks to a Ferrari header well caught in the center of the area by Abaldo. The third goal was instead signed by Gonzalez in the 62nd minute from a corner kick, after two delicious opportunities wasted by Diaz and Ferrari with an Iraq in disarray in the last half hour. To such an extent that he also conceded the fourth goal when time was almost up: perfect insertion of Matturro from a corner kick and a winning header to embellish a capital performance by the Genoa player. See also Ancelotti's five concerns to face Athletic Bilbao

GAMBIA 2-1 HONDURAS — Few technical content, but there’s nothing to get bored during the more than 95′ of play between the Africans and Central Americans. It started immediately with a sensational gaffe that gave the lead to Gambia after just 1′, thanks to Bojang, then the immediate equalizer for Honduras with a header from close range by Aceituno. From then on, the Hondurans pack another three clear chances against the two of their opponents, all wasted by an approximate aim. Gambia played the game led by a lively Colley on the right, but the best scoring was created by the opponents with Castillo, Kolton and Pena. The Gambia struggled to materialize the large amount of play and had to thank Sanyang’s reflexes several times up to the decisive leap of the usual Bojang, who in the 84th minute brought his team forward by taking advantage of a scrum in the Honduran area. That’s not all, because Carter signs the new equalizer in the 89th minute before the about-face imposed by the Var room, due to an offside. Alvarado’s team tries until the 95th minute with a header from Suazo, but Gambia celebrates (deservingly). See also Treviso, good first: 33-11 to the Warriors of the former Smith

May 23, 2023 (change May 23, 2023 | 07:50)

