Thanks to the greater supply-demand that currently exists in the Mexican cell phone market, Mexicans can acquire smart cell phones at low cost, which is why we will tell you what the OPPO’s three best smartphonesthe Chinese brand that achieved unseat the Apple iPhone.

For quite some time, the legend “made in china” has been demonized in different industries, having the reputation of being poor quality. Of course, cell phones are not spared from criticism.

Despite the fact that Chinese technological brands, as well as other products from the Asian country, are still considered to be of lower quality than those from the United States or other Asian countries, the truth is that in recent years they have managed to penetrate strongly in different countries.

When thinking of Chinese cell phone brands, it surely comes to mind xiaomi or huawei, as these are the ones that have been most successful lately in the Mexican telephone market. However, there are many more Asian brands that have reached the national territory in recent years.

One of the brands that has been placed as one of the favorites in Mexico for the last few months is OPPOwhich, surprisingly, thanks to its alliance with Telcel, managed to unseat Apple’s iPhone, remaining in third place among the smartphone brands that Mexicans most prefer.

In this sense, the following are the best OPPO cell phones that you can buy in the Mexican Republic:

OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G

The OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G has a screen 6.44-inch FullHD Super AMOLEDwith a processor 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G, as well as a camera system: main 64-megapixel and front 32-megapixel. In addition, it has a 4,300 mAh battery, with the ColorOS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11.

The OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G has a cost of 6 thousand 999 Mexican pesos in Mercado Libre.

OPPO Find X5 Lite

The OPPO Find X5 Lite has a 6.44-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen, with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, as well as a camera system: 64-megapixel main and 32-megapixel front. In addition, it has a 4,500 mAh battery, with the ColorOS 12 operating system based on Android 12.

The OPPO Find X5 Lite is priced at 9 thousand 499 Mexican pesos in Mercado Libre.

OPPO Find X5 Pro

Finally, another of the best models of the Chinese brand OPPO is the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which has a LTPO-type AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolutionwith a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as well as a camera system: main 50-megapixel and front 32-megapixel. In addition to this, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, with the ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has a cost of 18 thousand 768 Mexican pesos in Mercado Libre.