Nobody at Atlético liked that. That he Teacher Ortega in the January break left with Uruguay for their World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay and Venezuela. The physical trainer fulfilled a dream, to go with the selection of his country. In Madrid he left a fire. With the reluctant yes of Cholo and Miguel Ángel Gil and a promise: that it would be “on time”, that “in no case” would it have to do with the World Cup in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18, in middle of European competitions. But…

But in May everything has changed. In May the Teacher wants to continue that story. Uruguay’s also in Qatar, in the team that Diego Alonso tied up in December 2021. Something that can break a story that Not only does Cholo’s ten years at Atlético last, but the Argentine’s entire career on the bench. In Racing, in River, in Students, in San Lorenzo, in Atlético, the Teacher He has been his physical trainer.

A week ago, the Uruguayan journalist Mauro Mas pointed out that “today it was not easy” for the Teacher I was with the selection. “At Atlético they won’t let him.” The physical trainer, a slave to his word: “explicitly” mentioned that in no case would he go to the World Cup if they managed to qualify “because that would prevent him from doing his job” at the rojiblanco club. But where I said I say, I say Diego. Óscar Ortega is tightening a rope that could end with his departure from Atleti, as AS has learned. Either Uruguay or Atleti. And right now his choice seems to lean towards Uruguay, Qatar, Diego Alonso. Simeone is already looking for another coach for the 2022-23 season, just in case.

A red and white icon

Few remember that Profe Ortega was the one that Manzano had in his first time at Atleti (2003-04). No one will ever forget, however, his arrival with Cholo in 2011. An icon was made for the physical fullness that Simeone’s first Atleti showed. If the rope breaks and next season does not start at Atlético, he will be the third member of the hard core of the original that arrived with Cholo. The first to leave was Vizcaíno, in 2018, until then third assistant. The second, the Bow Burgos, who started his journey only in 2020. If the Teacher he leaves, of those from then, those from the beginning, it would only be Pablo Vercellone, goalkeeping coach, who continues to hold his hand.