Atlético Nacional tied 1-1 with Junior de Barranquilla, on the first date of Homer A in the I-2022 League. Although the locals started better, with a goal from Miguel Borja, the purslane managed to tie the game and the actions, thanks to Giovanni Moreno, who in his 100th match with the Antioquia team, managed to give him the first point in this final phase of the championship.

Junior came out from the first minute to look for the difference on the scoreboard. Freddy Hinestroza after a cross, had to open the scoring, but when he headed the ball, it went wide of the purslane goal.

Junior kept attacking and at minute 12, Miguel Borja with a mid-distance shot, almost surprised goalkeeper Kevin Mier. The local team elaborated very well on a rival that had a hard time gaining a foothold on the pitch.

Junior takes advantage

So much was Junior’s insistence that at minute 17, Borja opened the scoring for the local team. The play was started by Freddy Hinestroza, who filtered the ball to the left sector for Gabriel Fuentes, who, with just one touch, placed Borja in the heart of the area and the ‘9’ from Cordoba applied the ‘law of the ex’, by means of a shot over the small area.



Around minute 22, a great play by Nacional with a cue pass from Giovanni Moreno to Jarlan Barrera, who finished off the goal and put it into the back of the net, but the samarium was in an advanced position.

In injury time, Miguel Borja had a double chance to increase the score, but he lacked precision in his shot. Nacional ended in disorder, against a Junior who tried to stretch the advantage in the result.

In the complementary stage, a shot by Hinestroza from mid-distance required Kevin Mier, who, with a changed hand, saved Nacional from receiving the second goal of the night. Two minutes later, Dorlan Pabón equalized with a powerful shot from the right sector, but the ball went wide.

purslane tie

At minute 15, Giovanni Moreno tied the game, the attacker from Antioquia who was celebrating 100 games with the purslane shirt, took advantage of a center from the left sector by Daniel Mantilla, so that the Segovian with his right leg beat Sebastián Viera’s goal. After the goal, the player pulled his right leg, being treated by the medical staff, Moreno could not continue and Yeison Guzmán was admitted.

About minute 39, Álvaro Angulo from the left sector, had a clear shot that, with his forearm, Sebastián Viera took the ball to the final line. The purslane improved after the tie and Junior lost offensive solvency.



At minute 43, a clash between Álvaro Angulo and Sebastián Viera, the Uruguayan goalkeeper received a hard impact, despite the goalkeeper’s physical discomfort, he had to finish the game because his team had no more time to perform variants. The final minutes were intense, with a visiting team satisfied with equality and the local looked worn and without ideas.

On the next date, Junior visits Bucaramanga, while Atlético Nacional receives Millonarios at Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8

