Uruguay and Ghana were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup. The ‘Celeste’ beat the Africans 2-0, an unfavorable result for both teams before South Korea’s victory over Portugal. The teams from the parallel match achieved their pass to the round of 16.

It was like ‘déjà vu’. A match in which two teams played their final move to the next round. Uruguay and Ghana were looking for victory. In the minds of all the spectators, that hand of Luis Suárez in the last breath of the game preventing the goal that classified the Africans to a World Cup semifinal, for the first time in its history.

The red card to the forward, the collection from the penalty spot, the sound of the crossbar and a ball that went through the air to the absolute Uruguayan euphoria. The memories of a disqualification and a fight of an entire country. Ghana was left out of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The same colors and other protagonists faced each other this Friday, December 2 at the Al Janoub stadium in Qatar. Ghana was looking for revenge, but Uruguay had other plans. They began retreating to the bottom of the goal looking for counterattacks. And later, the ‘Celeste’ took control of the ball, generating several game options.

The first, however, came for the African team. In a clear arrival of the skilled Ghanaian striker Mohammed Kudus, the Uruguayan goalkeeper had no choice but to go out for the ball, knocking down the ’20’ inside the area.

The ball would be put on the penalty spot by the Ghanaian ’10’, André Ayew. A slow run towards the ball led to a powerless shot saved by the Uruguayan goalkeeper. The match was tied at zero. And relived the memories of the Ghanaian elimination.

The clearest of the game so far woke up Uruguay. Just over ten minutes later, the Latin Americans recovered a ball near the rival goal. Darwin Núñez received a cross from Pelestri that ended up at the feet of the veteran Uruguayan striker. Suárez launched a shot at the goal that was saved by the Ghanaian goalkeeper who left a rebound used by Arrascaeta, who scored the first of the game.

The ’10’ who had had to settle for starting on the bench in recent games, had been requested by the fans to start. The Flamengo player’s second goal with a volley shot at minute 32 responded to those calls. Uruguay won 0-2 and built their best game of the tournament.

The Uruguayans needed a win after their goalless draw with South Korea and their 2-0 loss against Portugal. Ghana, for their part, arrived with a more favorable position in the table with three points, but a Uruguayan victory left them out.

Thus, Ghana entered to squeeze the Uruguayans in the second part. And in the last 45 minutes they had multiple chances. None of them ended up in the back of the network.

The story changed for ‘Celeste’ in the last ten minutes. Despite the comfortable Uruguayan victory, from the Education City Stadium came the news of an unexpected victory for South Korea that left the ‘Celeste’ out of the World Cup.

Uruguay beat Ghana but missed out on qualifying for the round of 16. © Bernadett Szabo/ Reuters

Desperate, the Uruguayans sought to attack Ati-Zigi’s goal with all their men, without success due to the good reaction of the Ghanaian goalkeeper. In a heart-stopping finish, the 2-0 result left both teams out.

News in development…