Today the new December 2022 games by Xbox Game Pass, but there was hardly time to dwell long enough on last month’s additions. One would think that a pace of the genre is far too high, and that’s not just with regards to our poor backlogs: in fact, there may be little visibility for the games introduced on the service, especially those launched on day one in the catalog. On November 15th, Pentiment and Somerville released simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass, five days after Vampire Survivors and six days after Return to Monkey Island. In no case are these games of enormous dimensions, but they are all titles of considerable importance, which count on a certain following of enthusiasts and which were practically all launched together in the space of a week. Two days later it was the turn of Norco on Xbox, considered by some magazines the game of the year 2022, while after three days it was the turn of Battlefield 2042, Gungrave GORE and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, these last two also launched on the day one on Xbox Game Pass.

For subscribed users it is a great pleasure, but one would think that there is also some organizational problem in scanning the releases in the service catalog, also considering the simultaneous absence of exclusive high-calibre triple-A games. This especially on the front of communication and promotion: Pentiment is perhaps the title that has received the most space in this rather abrupt approach to the release date, although in hindsight, also in this case, there hasn’t been a great abundance of trailers and detailed communications from Microsoft. Somerville had been waiting for practically five years and found himself sharing the launch day with the title of Obsidian.

One would think that it was not a perfectly considered decision by Microsoft or the Jumpship team, because the new creature of Dino Patti (ex-Playdead, author of Limbo and Inside) would probably have deserved a little more space.

Xbox Game Pass, the promotional graphics

Similarly also Vampire Survivors, which arrived almost silently and proved to be one of the funniest and most popular games of this second half of 2022 (but this was already quite well known in the PC environment), not to mention the wait that surrounded Return to Monkey Island. To all this we could also add several other valid titles released in these two weeks, but the case of the two games released today at the same time is quite sensational and makes it clear what we want to examine at this juncture.

There seems to be a certain lack of attention to the promotion of titles on Game Pass, especially for the indie games which deserve much more space. To make a direct comparison, on PlayStation (Plus or simply on the platform in general) every indie that comes out exclusively seems to be at the center of a remarkable promotional campaign, which transforms it into an event of some importance. It happened with Stray, which suddenly became one of the most popular games of the year and even nominated for the title of game of the year at The Game Awards, but also with Sifu: in both cases, the titles imposed themselves on everyone’s attention thanks to a constant and strategic hammering, meticulously studied to make them stand out in the press and social media. Without taking anything away from these two excellent titles, one would think that they are no better than games like Pentiment and Vampire Survivors, yet they had a much higher prominence and their respective releases were treated as real events, immediately becoming popular .

It’s true that Game Pass tends to be promoted mostly as service overall, therefore focusing more on the whole of its catalog than on the individual releases, also because these are so many as to be difficult to push one by one, but it’s almost sad to see games of great value pass in packages of ten, almost submerged in the (splendid ) flood of titles that the Game Pass offers us from month to month. We obviously have little to complain about from the point of view of users, of course, but one would think that, in all this overabundance, the potential of many games can be wasted a bit.

