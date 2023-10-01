The city of Uruapan is close to being the first city in Michoacan in having a Cablewaywhich will not only revolutionize the city’s mobility, but will also inject new life into the region’s tourism sector, this cable car will have a distance of 8.4 kilometers and 6 stations, and a very affordable price.

The project of Cableway is already underway, and the initiative promises a series of positive impacts that will significantly improve the visitor experience and strengthen the local economy.

The Uruapan cable car will offer visitors a unique and exciting experience. Riding a gondola and enjoying the panoramic views of the city and its surroundings will become a must-see activity for tourists looking for a unique way to explore the area. This unique experience will increase the attractiveness of Uruapan as a tourist destination.

How much does it cost to get on the Uruapan cable car?

The government of Michoacán has reported that the cost of the cable car will be $10just like any other public transport in the city, making it one of the most accessible in the country.

The cable car will be a fundamental pillar for the development not only for the community, but it is intended to position itself as a tourist product linked to the attractions of the area . With strategically located stations, such as Mercado Poniente, Centro, Presidencia, Ágora, Conasupo and IMSS, Tourists will be able to explore the charms of Uruapan comfortably and efficiently.

This is what the Uruapan cable car cabins look like.

He Uruapan cable car It will become an icon of the city and will help position it at a regional, national and international level. He tourism It will be a key factor for the local economy, and the city will stand out on the map of Mexican tourism.

Tianguis Artesanal de Uruapan. Photo: Eliza Flores

The cable car will not only benefit Uruapan, but will also offer the possibility of promoting other destinations in the country. The booths can be used as promotional spaces, which will open new opportunities to attract visitors to other regions of Mexico.

What is there to do in Uruapan?

Uruapan has a tourist wealth that goes beyond the cable car. Since being kilometer zero of the traditional mexican gastronomy until it is the home of Magical Neighborhood of San Pedro and the most important Tianguis Artesanal in Latin America, the city offers a wide variety of attractions.

Visitors who come to Uruapan each year can explore the Barranca del Cupatitzio National Parkenjoy of Uruapan Candle Festivalimmerse yourself in natural areas and participate in religious tourism.

The region is also home to treasures such as Paricutin Volcanothe Magic Town of Paracho, the P’hurépecha Race Competition of Zacán and the Kúrpites Competition of Nuevo San Juan Parangaricutiro, which enrich the experience of tourists.

Paricutin Volcano. Photo: Archive

The Uruapan cable car It is presented as a catalyst for even more vibrant tourism in Michoacán. This project will not only connect places, but also hearts, while Uruapan it becomes a tourist destination unmissable in Mexico.