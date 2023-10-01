Brazil | There is a mass death of dolphins in the Amazon region

The mass death is believed to be caused by the exceptionally high water temperature.

Over a hundred dolphins have been found dead in the Amazon River region in Brazil, news reports CNN and The Guardian.

The carcasses of dolphins have washed ashore in Lake Tefe, which is located more than 500 kilometers west of the million-strong city of Manaus.

All the remains have been found in the last week, the research institute funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Science said on Friday.

According to the Mamiraua Institute, it is extraordinary that so many dolphins die within a short period of time. The institute said that there is no certainty about the cause of the mass death, but it is believed to be due to the exceptionally high temperature of Lake Tefe.

The temperature has risen to 39 degrees in some parts of the lake.

Attempts have been made to save dolphins suffering from the heat by moving them from lakes and lagoons to the main stream of the Amazon, where the water is slightly cooler.

Tefen residents have described the situation as extremely worrying.

“The last month in Tefe has felt like a climate change scenario from a science fiction movie”, a British researcher living in the area Daniel Tregidgo told The Guardian.

The northern parts of Brazil are currently suffering from an exceptional drought. During the last two weeks, the level of the Amazon River has dropped by 30 centimeters per day.

In Manaus, the water is 4.4 meters lower than during the peak of the rainy season. The Amazon region is currently experiencing a dry season.

Tefe, with 70,000 inhabitants, is one of the regions worst affected by the drought. The rainfall in September has been only a third of the usual, which is why the population of the area is in crisis.

The authorities of the state of Amazonas have declared a state of emergency in 15 communities, including Tefe, due to the drought.