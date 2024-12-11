The Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, responded this Wednesday in the Senate to the repeated questions from the political parties about his absence at the reopening of Notre Dame: “I go to the circus as a minister because it is my obligation. Sometimes jokes are made about whether I go to the circus, it is a great cultural activity, excuse me”, alluding to the fact that that day he attended the performance Circlassic of the World Circus.

And some groups, such as Junts, have disgraced the Minister of Culture for not attending the Notre Dame event last Saturday and instead attending the function. Circlassic of the World Circus. Urtasun has added that Notre Dame is a “great European place” and he has made it clear that he had no intention of further fueling the controversy. He has insisted that he did not attend the reopening of the cathedral for a reason “strictly on schedule”and so he had excused it.

Meanwhile, the Junts senator Francesc Ten Costa has ironically commented on the minister’s response and said that although he likes traditional and contemporary circus, He has no allergy to cathedrals “nor would I have any regard for institutional acts.”

Urtasun avoided offering explanations last Monday about his absence at the reopening of the famous Parisian cathedral. “Today it’s not time to talk about that”he simply noted during Sumar’s press conference. That day the minister claimed that he was appearing as spokesperson for Yolanda Díaz’s party and not as Minister of Culture. Therefore, he could not answer questions relating to the Government.