This innovative solution aims to significantly reduce the energy consumption of our laptops, extending their autonomy. But how exactly does it work?

Remember when Intel had revealed Intel Intelligent Display Technology, promising us more efficient laptops? Well, now we are one step closer to that reality. Thanks to the collaboration with BOE, a major manufacturer of laptop displays, Intel has developed a new version of its technology, IIDT 2.0, integrated into Lunar Lake processors.

More efficient laptops thanks to the display

The secret of this technology lies in the ability to dynamically adapt the refresh rate and brightness of the screen based on how we use it. Imagine you are reading a document: the screen could reduce the refresh rate to just 1Hzconsuming very little energy. If you are watching a high-resolution video, the refresh rate would automatically increase to ensure a smooth viewing experience. And this also happens when you simply scroll your mouse.

Infographic summarizing the main novelties of Lunar Lake NPU

It’s all based on a series of algorithms that require hardware support, which is why the technology will only be implemented in upcoming Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) laptops. They also only work if the laptop manufacturer chooses a new-generation BOE OLED panel as the display.

But the innovations don’t end there. Thanks to the integrated webcam and another algorithm called UBRR, User Base Refresh Rate, the laptop is able to detect the presence of the user and adapt the screen settings accordingly. If you move away from the computer, the screen may turn off completely or reduce the brightness to a minimum. Another interesting feature is the ability to independently manage different areas of the screen. For example, you could work on a document with a low refresh rate and simultaneously watch a full-screen video with a higher refresh rate.

The combination of Intel Intelligent Display Technology 2.0 and BOE OLED displays, in short, represents a significant step forward towards increasingly efficient and long-lasting laptops. It will be interesting to see how this solution will be adopted by manufacturers and which laptop models will be the first to benefit from it. If the promises are kept, we could soon say goodbye to low-battery anxiety and enjoy long work or entertainment sessions without interruptions.