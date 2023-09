Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 08:53



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, makes her State of the Union speech, in which she will be accountable and report to the European Parliament on the priorities of the new political course before the European elections. Within the framework of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, the event has a special relevance.