Last Monday night, the Barceló Theater in Madrid hosted the Fotogramas de Plata awards ceremony, the awards organized by the magazine Frames that recognize the work of theater, film and television professionals. An event that was attended, among others, by Úrsula Corberó, who was recognized for her role in the series The body on fire.

The actress attended the award making a fashion statement, as is usual for her. On this occasion she opted for a dress specifically fitted to her body created by the British designer of Turkish origin known for her bold creations, inspired by a gothic and eminently feminine universe, where women's bodies and the garments that constrict them are observed. in a different light.

Dilara is a favorite of a large number of celebrities because in her proposals there is a very evident spectacular element but also a very high sense of fashion. She recently spotted Margot Robbie for the Barbie premiere in London. Zendaya, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner have also chosen it.

The dress was a combination of a lingerie structure and a skirt. Pablo Cuadra (Getty Images)

Dilara Findikoglu is a creator who has a lot to do with Corberó's own transgressive and spontaneous character. 'Enfant terrible' of Central Saint Martins, the beginning of her career was marked by an act of rebellion: when her tutors did not select her for the prestigious graduation ceremony in which the most prestigious fashion editors in the world are shown the “ work” of the selected students, she, far from abiding by the decision, created a “guerrilla” parade outside the premises where the official parade was organized. She got what she wanted: to get her attention and the world's eyes on her.

Her first official show at London Fashion Week took place in a strip club. The second in a deconsecrated church. The last one, which we have echoed in S Fashion It was titled “This is not a man's territory” and was inspired by the protests in Iraq against the mandatory use of hijab. His work, in general, revolves around female emancipation, sex work, women's anger, and feminism understood in the most inclusive way possible.

The garments he creates are a translation of these concerns into textiles. In the case of Corberó's dress, the mixture of the classic structure of Victorian corsetry, the use of bold and unapologetic transparencies and the mixture of all these codes with the textures of totally winter fabrics such as the skirt, result in a fashion statement In all rules.

The styling included shoes from the same designer. Aldara Zarraoa (WireImage)

Last season, 'naked dresses' were an indisputable trend on all the red carpets and also on the catwalks. These days, international fashion weeks confirm that history repeats itself. At Milan Fashion Week the presence of transparencies has been a constant, although it was yesterday in Paris where historical brands such as Saint Laurent confirmed that the nipples shown without complexes are here to stay.