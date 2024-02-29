His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the activities of the second edition of the “Education First” Forum, which was organized by the Emirates College for Educational Development at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), under the title “From Foresight.” To implementation. On the occasion of the forum, the college also launched its new strategy, under the slogan “An educational college ready for the future.”

The “Education First” forum included interactive educational sessions and a presentation that highlighted the most prominent outcomes of a research study completed in cooperation with the University of Cambridge on indicators of the reality and future of education, in which 45 specialists including school principals, educators, teachers, school students and parents participated. The forum also included the unveiling of the new version. The first is from the “Education First Report”; The report includes visions, ideas and initiatives from 183 educators, and clearly identifies the main ideas, values ​​and development paths, in cooperation with the National Institute of Education in Singapore.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the wise leadership pays great attention to building a knowledge-based educational system that instills the values ​​of innovation and creativity in the hearts of emerging generations, and contributes to creating all appropriate conditions to prepare educational and pedagogical cadres capable of anticipating the future, as they are an essential partner in achieving A comprehensive educational renaissance to meet the challenges of the present and move towards broader horizons of progress and prosperity.

The “Education First” forum provides an integrated experience that includes innovative interactive activities, to introduce participants to the college’s new programs and an overview of its new strategy. This includes the integrated educator competency framework, which is a comprehensive model based on values, knowledge, and skills, and aims to guide educators and guide them throughout their career. Professional. The forum also highlights many opportunities that contribute to supporting the development of the career path of educational personnel and options that ensure their self-development, including graduate study programs, accredited short-term learning units, and training courses, which aim to enhance the skills of educators and advance their professional aspirations.

The second edition of the “Education First” Forum witnessed the launch of the new strategy of the Emirates College for Educational Development, which serves as a roadmap for the future of the college, as work will be achieved through new qualitative academic programs and a new competency framework for educators, to support their career development and contribute to shaping the future of education in UAE.

During the forum, the college's new logo was also revealed, which reflects its values ​​and future aspirations. The logo, which bridges past and present education, embodies the college's commitment to preserving the UAE's approach to education while embracing different viewpoints and the power and influence of knowledge.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates College for Educational Development, confirmed that the college’s new strategy will contribute to achieving the vision of the wise leadership that has made education its top priority, as the strategy will be implemented, which was based on several principles. Key factors such as educational excellence, lifelong learning, research and innovation, and global and local influence, in various aspects of the college’s work through various academic programs that ensure the effectiveness of the college’s plans and place future teachers at the forefront of the development and modernization scene that we aspire to.

Her Excellency stated that the strategy reflects the magnitude of the efforts made by the college to graduate qualified and highly competent national cadres to lead the future of education in the United Arab Emirates, as it is in line with the development priorities required by the national education sector in the coming stages, whether at the level of competencies working in the educational field or At the level of improving the quality of educational outcomes.

For her part, Dr. Mai Laith Al-Taie, Director of the Emirates College for Educational Development, explained that the design of the college’s new strategy was the result of close cooperation with an elite group of teachers and school principals, along with a group of experts and a number of local and international partners, as 60% of education in various fields has been accredited. The college's programs are practical, with 40% allocated to theoretical content, with the aim of refining the skills of new teaching staff and raising their readiness to work in the field of education.

She added that the new strategy is the culmination of collective work, continuous cooperation, and a shared vision for the educational sector, in line with the college’s mission and goals aimed at advancing the profession of educator and teacher, and raising the number of educational cadres, with a focus on empowering national competencies to lead the future of the education sector in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership that It is always keen to provide all forms of support and guidance to the process of developing education in the country and to harness the necessary capabilities to improve the national educational frameworks in a way that is reflected in the quality and outcomes of education at the state level.