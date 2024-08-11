It turns on trade war between the European Union and China after the latter filed a complaint with the WTO, the World Trade Organization, accusing the EU Commission of unfairly imposing duties on electric cars produced and imported from China. The European response was not long in coming, arriving yesterday, in which the decision was effectively confirmed. In the last few hours, Adolfo also expressed his opinion on the issue BearMinister of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

Urso on the topic of Chinese anti-electricity duties

“I think it is useful to find a negotiated solutionas has already happened on other occasions in the past, which restores conditions of equality”the words of Urso. Who added that at the end of the month a technical delegation will go to China where will meet other car manufacturers. As rightly pointed out by Repubblica on newsstands today, in fact, although Italy is in favor of duties, the government led by Meloni enjoys close relations with China: this is demonstrated by the fact that Minister Urso himself is in negotiations with three Chinese car manufacturers, above all Dongfeng, to convince them to localize part of their production in our country.

Decisive vote in autumn

Returning to the EU-China dispute, the imposition of definitive duties will have to wait until casting vote between the end of October and the beginning of November. On the occasion of the first consultative votethe newspaper reports, the twenty-seven countries appeared more inclined to opt for duties on battery-powered vehicles: 12 were in favor, including Italy, 11 abstained, led by Germany, which is against protectionist measures, and finally 4 were against, such as Hungary, Slovakia, Malta and Cyprus.