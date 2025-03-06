03/06/2025



The 2-2 harvested yesterday in the Benito Villamarín It was not the result of Betis in this round of 16 of the Conference League. However, morality remains high in the Betic squad for a return where they aspire to achieve classification. Manuel Pellegrini, in the press room, spoke of this first clash against Vitoria, as a “good game” in which “they had those two auctions to goal, were the only arrivals they had. We had two goals and even occasions before to have structured the 3-1. He was a good rival who came to do his football and, also for the three points ».

In line with the above, the Chilean coach considered that the game escaped them «because they were very successful in the two auctions they had. I think, in general terms, I do not have much to criticize the team. We went out to look for the game from the beginning, trying to press. They did not get much, but the two times they arrived. He also did not estimate that his own suffered any physical wear against Vitoria since «The team, physically, was very good. We had high recoveries before a team that loses the ball little. I don’t think it’s a physical issue ».

Regarding the rival, Vitoria, said Pellegrini that “it has not surprised me absolutely at all. I saw him play in many previous games and it is a technically very good team. In the league phase he left second. We did not have the slightest surprise; We knew the team with which we were going to find. Perhaps, externally, it was thought that it was a mere procedure ».

Trust

This local draw does not mine or an apex the moral of the Betics for the second leg of next week. «We have to repeat the game we did here. This team plays exactly the same as a visit, it is a very technical team. You have to have personality to search for the game from the first minute, which is what we are going to do, “said the Betic coach, then adding that” the key is to look for the game from the beginning. I don’t think it’s a very different game from what we saw here. The creativity and technique they have is exactly the same. We are not going to take refuge back ».









He will not be available to the coach for that crash a Chimy Ávila who saw a yellow one for which he must comply with a sanction: «The referee was close, saw it and will have judged intention. I don’t know whether Chimy hit the player or not. In that position we have Bakambu, who had to leave because he was silenced ». Precisely, about the performance of the Congolese striker, the coach commented that “he made a very good game and I am very happy for him. In the first half he had a header that took the goalkeeper, another occasion, the goal and another that could be 3-1 ». He also talked about Johnny Cardoso, revealing that “he asked for change; The twin had been contracted and could not continue playing ».

In short, Pellegrini said that in the locker room «we are very confident to go looking for the result. Of course, we cannot be happy when playing at home we get twice on the scoreboard and we don’t take the victory. But, discouragement, none ».