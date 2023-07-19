Urgent: they report a strong earthquake in El Salvador, 6.5 magnitude

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.
The telluric movement had a magnitude 6.5 and a depth of 69.7 kilometers.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has just reported a strong earthquake in El Salvador.
According to that entity, the telluric movement had a magnitude of 6.5 and its epicenter was 43 kilometers from Intipucá, El Salvador.
The quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS.
News in development…
