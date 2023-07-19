Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Urgent: they report a strong earthquake in El Salvador, 6.5 magnitude

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World
0
Urgent: they report a strong earthquake in El Salvador, 6.5 magnitude

The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.

The earthquake was registered on Tuesday, July 18.

The telluric movement had a magnitude 6.5 and a depth of 69.7 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has just reported a strong earthquake in El Salvador.

According to that entity, the telluric movement had a magnitude of 6.5 and its epicenter was 43 kilometers from Intipucá, El Salvador.

The quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS.

News in development…

