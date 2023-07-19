Both the live action of ‘Barbie’ and the movie ‘oppenheimer‘ have their premieres scheduled for this Thursday July 20 and social networks have exploded with memes and posts about it, even fans have created the term ‘Barbenheimer‘. This word refers to the Internet phenomenon that has caused the simultaneous premiere of the films headed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan.

From this, the main actors of both productions have expressed their mutual support, in order to avoid rivalries between the fandoms of each film. In a recent interview, cillian murphy (‘Oppenheimer’) responded about the possibility of participating in a sequel to ‘Barbie‘ like Ken.

What did actor Cillian Murphy say about being a part of ‘Barbie’ 2?

During a recent interview with cillian murphyas well as asking him about the movie’oppenheimer‘, the interviewer took a moment to joke with the actor about being part of a sequel to ‘Barbie‘ like Ken. “If I would play Ken in ‘Barbie’ 2? Sure, yeah, let’s read the script, let’s have that conversation. I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy replied.

Next, we leave you the video with the statement of the main actor of ‘Oppenheimer’.

Will there be a sequel to ‘Barbie’?

It is not yet known if there will be a sequel to ‘Barbie’. Photo: Warner Bros.

Before thinking about a sequel, the producers of ‘Barbie‘ they must wait for the movie to be released and become the blockbuster they have predicted. At the moment, there has only been speculation about a second part, but let’s wait until we see the full film to find out if we want more of the world of the famous doll from mattel in live action.

