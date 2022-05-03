Queretaro.- It is urgent to locate Ana Victoria Ruiz Palacios, 32 years old, her last location was on the Mexico-Querétaro highway on April 14 of this year.

Relatives of the young woman ask society for support to find her whereabouts, the absent woman is originally from Jalisco.

Anna Victoria would have disappeared in Mexico-Queretaro highwaywhich is why his search file has been disseminated through the Alba Protocol.

The young woman’s relatives point out that she contacted them on April 14 around 4:00 p.m., when she was traveling to Mexico City.

The missing woman is white-skinned, 1.60 centimeters tall, has three tattoos and green eyes.

If you have seen her or know anything about her, please call 30306000 ext 16724.

Anna Victoria is the mother of a minor, at the moment, there is already a search date issued by the State of Mexico.