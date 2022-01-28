The lions, despite the 26 absences between squads in the national team and injuries, come out unscathed from Rodney Parade. But what a regret being placed out in the final

The match between Dragons and Benetton Treviso ends in a draw, valid for the eleventh round of the United Rugby Championship. The lions, despite the 26 absences between squads in the national team and injuries, come out unscathed from Rodney Parade. Many young players lined up, including two rookies such as Da Re and Meggiato, authors of an excellent performance. However, it is a draw that leaves some regrets to coach Bortolami’s men, who could have brought home the victory with a timed kick from Albornoz who failed to hit the posts.

First half – The match opens with a long study phase, characterized by many foot exchanges that engage the enlarged triangles of both teams. At 13 ‘, Warren does not roll away on a meeting point, giving the returning Albornoz the opportunity to score the first points of the contest: the opening does not miss, bringing Benetton up 3-0. Treviso remains focused and attentive on the attacking attempts of the hosts, who in turn commit many technical errors near the green-and-whites’ goal line. At 23 ‘, Lewis frees from his 22 a ball brought in by Bertranou, giving a touch to Treviso. The first two attempts at maul lead to two free kicks, the third to the marking of Els, who thanks to the transformation of Albornoz throws Treviso on 10-0. Despite the favorable score, the Lions continue to show up in the Welsh half, with Newport unable to build action worthy of note. But, just when Treviso seemed to be able to go to rest with a comfortable advantage, the reaction of the Dragons was served: three fouls committed in rapid succession by Benetton make the field go back to the Welsh, with Davies transforming the last in three points that give a newfound trust in the Newport franchise. See also Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

Second half – The second half opens in the worst possible way for Treviso, with Moriarty surprising the green-and-white defense by picking up the oval from a second free kick and launching himself into the goal, transformed by Davies for 10-10. Benetton did not give up, and took advantage of a kick in favor to take the lead on 13-10, still with Albornoz’s foot. Despite the difficulties in managing the game at the foot of the Dragons, the lions still have the possibility to go even beyond the break, but the newcomer Faiva misses two consecutive pitches from touches in the 22 opponents. Davies continues the challenge between openings, scoring 13-13 in the 62nd minute, before technical errors once again dominate. Three forward committed by the hosts in as many trips near the 5 meters of Benetton, equalized by Faiva’s mistakes during the throw in touch. The game struggles to take off, and it is Sam Davies who tries to take the MVP title with a drop from 35/40 meters to 76 ‘, with the oval ending to the left of the posts. A few minutes later it was Albornoz’s turn, who failed to find the goalposts twice despite a favorable platform. The madness of Elliot Dee, author of a ruck entry with a closed shoulder on Drago’s head, gives the Argentine opening the kick of victory, but Benetton’s 10 is still wrong. The Welsh tried to go up the field, but on a forward from Wegner the referee whistled the end of the contest, decreeing the draw 13-13 between Dragons and Benetton. See also Sexologist called ways to save marriage

