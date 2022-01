Genoa – New market hit for the Griffin he bought Morten Frendrup20, Broendby midfielder.

Bargain from approx 3.5 millionis a mezzala with already around a hundred appearances in the first team, he has played in both the Europa League and the Champions League.

