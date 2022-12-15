The new proposal from the company Nicolás y Bienert SL replaces the one signed in 2006 and will allow building on a plot in Cabezo de Torres
The Murcia City Council, through the Department of Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, has closed the first agreement with a promoter of the agreements in the northern zone that removes the threat from the courts for non-compliance with the one signed in 2006. The proposal to modify that original agreement has come from the company
#Urbanism #closes #agreement #promoter #agreements #north #Murcia
Leave a Reply