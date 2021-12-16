Urban planning The aim is to have an “experientialism” for Helsinki’s parade ground – These are the proposals of the Eteläsatama architecture competition

City|Town planning
The competition involves Finland’s largest and most international offices as well as a few well-known international offices in the field.
Helsinki The nine proposals for the new look design competition for the South Harbor area are now available for everyone to view and comment on.
The Makasiiniranta, which will be located between the Old Market Hall and the Olympic Terminal, will be part of the pedestrian center, the beach route around Helsinki’s beaches and the location of the new Museum of Architecture and Design.
Bridge currently the Makasiiniranta area is mainly used for terminal operations and parking. The port buildings and areas will be released for new use when Stockholm’s shipping service moves to Katajanokka. The Port of Helsinki concentrates Tallinn’s traffic on Jätkäsaari.
This is an area of cultural and historical significance, and Makasiiniranta is also part of the protected area of the Suomenlinna World Heritage Site.
Under the terms of the competition, the new buildings must not be taller than the Empire buildings on the North Spaniel. The houses must not obstruct the views of Tähtitorninmäki to the Cathedral or Katajanokka.
It should also be possible to see the sea from Tähtitorninmäki. The sea should also be visible at the end of every street.
Set architects and professors did in the fall petition, according to which the importance of the cultural environment of the region should be better taken into account in the planning. According to the architects, the new buildings threaten a significant cultural environment and national landscape.
Deputy Mayor of the Urban Environment Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) told HS at the time that it considered it clear that the protection of the existing cultural environment was essential in planning.
“Not only Helsinki’s maritime façade is being designed here, but also an iconic place and landscape that is relevant to Finns,” also the Helsinki City Environment Director. Ville Lehmuskoski notes now in the release.
Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen according to the competition, the goal is to have an “experiential and maritime” Magazine Beach.
To the competition will be attended by nine design teams who have submitted their own proposals for a new look for Makasiiniranta. In terms of architecture, Finland’s largest and most international offices and a few well-known international offices in the field are included.
In the first phase of the competition, the jury’s evaluation will focus on the overall solution of the plan and how the idea plan adapts to the South Harbor landscape and its values.
The evaluation also pays attention to the urban quality of the plans, the functionality and feasibility of the concept, the quality of the walking environment and the urban space, and the solutions that promote the implementation of the Carbon Neutral Helsinki 2035 program. The evaluation also looks at how the new Museum of Architecture and Design, the Old Market Hall and the harbor buildings have been taken into account.
Jury will make a decision on the works to be selected in February-March next year. A maximum of the four best entries will be selected for the second stage.
The work of the second phase will also be available for public comment. The result of the competition will be announced in the fall of 2022, and the winning team will continue to design the area in collaboration with the city.
The public can now comment on the competition proposals made by international groups and share their ideas for further planning. Tell us your position online. Proposals have been submitted under pseudonyms. Feedback will be used to judge the competition and can be given until January 16th.
HS presents all nine proposals in this story.
