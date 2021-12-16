The so-called green revolution in the automotive sector it does not break into other fields, as in Formula 1. At least, not for now. To say it is the outgoing FIA president Jean Todt, according to which – even if desired – there would be no preconditions for a fully electric single-seater in Formula 1.

It is true that the FIA ​​aims at sustainability, but we must not forget that this is a sport that cannot be limited to being a land of experiments for road mobility, but has millions of spectators to satisfy with an adequate show: “In Formula 1, a race distance is approximately 305 km. Without recharging, with the performance of the cars, it is impossible for a fully electric motor to guarantee this duration. Maybe it will be in 20 years or 30 years, I don’t know, but now it can’t“, The Frenchman said to the BBC.

A further step towards the electric, set as a condition by Porsche for its entry into Formula 1, could also further distance the ‘hard core’ of enthusiasts. nostalgic for noise of the old engines. Todt, however, is not of this opinion: “Fans weren’t happy because they said they didn’t hear the noise, but you get used to it, and the great interest in Formula E demonstrates this“. Either way, electric Formula 1 will no longer be his problem. If he deems it opportune, the successor will have to think about it, who will be elected tomorrow evening. The candidates are Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Graham Stoker.