Urban planning KHO: Helsinki’s new tram line will not add to the noise

The Supreme Administrative Court rejected complaints about the route of the tram line from Kalasatama to Pasila.

Residents appeals from the uproar were dismissed by the Supreme Administrative Court on Monday. The decision will enable the implementation of a new tram line in the middle of the Vallilanlaakso park area between Mäkelänkatu and Hämeentie in the middle of the city of Helsinki.

The new tram line would run from Kalasatama to Pasila and split the large park area starting behind the Mäkelänrinne swimming pool.

The town plan approved in 2019 has aroused a lot of opposition among the active residents of Kumpula.

Those opposed to the tram line passing through the park have been particularly concerned about noise.

The town plan has been seen to worsen living conditions in the area and weaken the recreational value of allotment garden cottages. The plan area is partly bordered by the allotment garden area.

The new tram line would cross an extensive park area in the middle behind the Mäkelänrinne swimming pool between Mäkelänkatu and Hämeentie in Vallila.

Among other things, the Kumpula Society appealed the town plan to the Administrative Court in 2020. The Administrative Court rejected the appeal.

Administrative Court those dissatisfied with the decision were appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court by the Kumpula Society and several individuals.

The complainants based their complaint, inter alia, on the fact that the change in the layout was detrimental to the main purpose of the area, ie to stay outdoors.

The town plan is not based on adequate studies and impact assessments and does not meet the content requirements for a healthy and comfortable living environment.

The Supreme Administrative Court had to assess whether the noise effects of the planned tramway had been adequately investigated and assessed.

Layout for this was noise modeling developed in 2018, which the Supreme Administrative Court found to be partially deficient.

However, in its decision, the Supreme Administrative Court considers that the tramway will be located in the middle of an urban area where the total daily noise level will hardly increase with tram traffic. The purpose of the allotment garden cottages, mainly for day stays, was also taken into account in the statement.

Thus, the noise survey was considered sufficient to meet the content requirements of the town plan.

The Supreme Administrative Court dismissed the appeals in its ruling today. The decision was voted 3-2.

Consequently, the decision of the Administrative Court will remain in force and the implementation of the new tram connection can also continue in the Vallilanlaakso area.