Tina Cipollari after the fashion show displaces everyone present in the studio with an embarrassing question for the lady

The latest episode of UeD has finally re-proposed to the public parade of the ladies of throne over. As has been the case for years now, each lady brings her own on the catwalk outfitobviously adequate to the theme of the parade.

The performance is evaluated by the Knights who have the possibility, with a vote from 1 to 10, to vote for the ladies of the female parterre. As always, there were high marks and lower marks. But to attract attention this time it was the parade of one new lady who recently took part in Maria De Filippi’s dating show. We are talking about Catia Franchi.

The lady comes evaluated by Biagio with a 1while Armando Incarnato le gives a 2. Even the columnist Gianni Sperti agrees with the Knights. But to surprise everyone is Tina Cipollari, who once again leaves those present speechless.

The columnistaddressing directly to Catia Franchi, says one definitely unexpected sentence. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. At UeD the theme of today’s show is “Sweet and spicy”.

As on other occasions, this time too the ladies have the opportunity to choose their own style and present an outfit appropriate to the theme. As previously mentioned, the lady gets very low grades.

Biagio gives her a 1 and Armando incarnate follows with a 2. In a completely unexpected way, even Gianni Sperti finds the choice of women to be of poor quality.

Staging a hilarious curtain is Tina Cipollari who, regardless of the situation, cheekily asks the lady: “Are you wearing underwear?”. Obviously Franchi runs for cover and immediately replies to what has just been said. Catia claims to wear underwear and also coordinated.