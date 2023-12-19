Urban Planning | Helsinki destroys the “design” fitness centers built in Töölönlahti – “Time to stop making fun of tourists”

The design fitness centers in Töölönlahti are being quietly removed. The city residents have received great feedback about the devices.

Exercise equipment is designed and manufactured in the spirit of urban design using ecological materials that are resistant to time and consumption.

This is how to describe the Shape Yourself fitness equipment that has been sprinkled in four different locations along Töölönlahti.

The exercise equipment is a project belonging to the World Design Capital Helsinki 2012 development project, which was once the responsibility of the then Sports Agency.

The fitness equipment itself cost about 106,000 euros, the installation costs about 44,000 euros. In addition, more than 20,000 euros were spent on communication and marketing of the project.

Now all WDC fitness centers have received departure passes from Töölönlahti. The schedule for removing the equipment is still open, but they will disappear as new outdoor gyms are built.

There are several reasons for deletion.

Project manager Jere Saarikko Helsinki's urban environment industry states that time has passed for these fitness centers.

The devices that are more than ten years old would already be in need of repair and renovation, but they want to replace the devices with modern equipment.

“These WDC devices represent their own era, and it was at that time that design was thought about,” says Saarikko.

With Töölönlahti's design fitness equipment, you can, among other things, stretch and train different muscle groups.

According to Saariko, the WDC devices did not really find their audience.

There have been no compliments through the feedback system. According to Saariko, exercisers do not find designer equipment challenging enough.

According to Saariko, there are few or no users at the fitness centers.

According to Saariko, the values ​​related to nature have also changed in the decade.

The new gyms will be further away from the shoreline, and they want to develop the beach zone with nature ahead of it. The areas of the current design fitness centers will be landscaped by planting a meadow instead.

HS asked Helsinki for the feedback given by city residents to the devices with an information request. The devices are criticized for being impractical, among other things. In one feedback, the condition of the devices is described as “shameful”.

“It could be time to renew these sports facilities and stop making fun of tourists with rotten sports facilities,” writes the town resident who gave feedback.

Another commenter states that it is not even possible to carry out an outdoor workout with the devices. A city dweller describes the devices as “confusing”.

“Special design rings and others are made for appearance first and do not work in practice at all.“

In the future There will probably be three more modern outdoor gyms near Töölönlahti.

The first of the outdoor gyms will be built at the corner of Linnunlauluntie and Helsinginkatu.

The plan of the outdoor gym has already had to be changed based on customer feedback. The area was made smaller than originally intended, and the number of devices was reduced.

The establishment of Linnulaulu's outdoor gym costs around 260,000 euros.

Another outdoor gym is planned for Hesperianpuisto. The third outdoor gym will be built near Finlandia Hall, near the current children's play area.

Not all decisions regarding new outdoor gyms have been hammered out yet.

Presently the city is preparing an idea and concept plan for Töölönlahti, on which the opinions of city residents have also been requested.

Opinions can be expressed until the end of the year to the resident survey by answering.