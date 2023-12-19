BWT Sgambeda 2023, over 100 teams at the start for the cross-country skiing festival

Great success with the public and participation in Livigno, for the 33rd edition of the BWT Sgambeda, which provided emotions from start to finish, making this last Sunday before the Christmas holidays unforgettable. Excellent numbers and growing compared to last year, with participants coming from all over Europe and representing over 100 teams, testifying to the fascination exercised by the historicity of this event and the profound process of internationalisation, which has long characterized the events organized in the Livigno area.

FFrance, Norway, Spain, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Switzerland are just some of the nationalities represented by this year's bibs, for a real cross-country skiing celebration, capable, thanks to its strong roots in the social fabric, the long tradition and the technical quality of the route, of bringing together professionals of the discipline, amateurs from all latitudes and a large representation of local athletes in the same horizon.

30 kilometers are planned for this 2023 edition, distributed on a route of rare naturalistic beauty, embellished with numerous spectacular passages, designed ad hoc to make the most of the uncontaminated nature that surrounds Little Tibet, thus offering athletes and the public, present along the entire route, snapshots worthy of a postcard or a landscaper's brush. The ideal setting to also highlight the good technical performance displayed by the participants.

BWT Sgambeda 2023, triumphs Gerard Agnelet. Paolo Fanton unlucky

Among the men, with a time of 01:06:06, the winner was Frenchman Gerard Agneletbib number 204, which broke the resistance of theblue Paolo Fanton, unfortunate protagonist of the breaking of a stick, right at the key moment. However, the challenge between the two was exciting, capable of separating the other members of the leading group. Daniele Serra completes the podiumfirst among the pursuers, while the best of the Livigno athletes is, in the end, Saverio Zini.

BWT Sgambeda 2023, Justyna Kowalczyk wins big and does an encore

Among the women, triumph of the Polish Justyna Kowalczyk, a profound expert on the route and a regular on the top step of the podium. With the time of 01:14:12 ha crumbled the competition, repeating last year's victory, and confirming himself as an athlete of the highest level, as also certified by the 5 Olympic podiums collected in his career. With her, on the final podium, the French Emilie Bulle and the German Sigrid Mutschellerseparated by one minute and 14, and by over two and a half minutes respectively.

The event, inaugurated on Saturday by MiniSgambeda, another event of conviviality and sport, was finally concluded by the pasta party in Plaza Placheda, a moment of celebration that best represents the spirit of the event. A strong point in the philosophy of Livigno, always happy to invest in sport as a tool of social cohesion for the entire community. A vision that was also realized in the presence of numerous local athletes at the start, including former Olympian Marianna Longaand about ten amateurs who have participated in every single edition from the birth of the event to today.

