Urán, Higuita and Tejada, great rise in the general classification of the Tour of Switzerland

Rigoberto Urán
Javier Lizon. efe
Rigoberto Urán
The second stage was won by Biniam Girmay.
the eritrean Biniam Girmay (Intermarché Circus Wanty) was powerful in the sprint and prevailed against the big favorites in the second stage of the back to switzerland, disputed between Beromünster and Nottwil, of 173.7 km, in which the Swiss kept the yellow jersey of leader Stefan Kung (Jumbo Visma) and the Colombians moved up the rankings.
Girmay, 23, raised his arms with a time of 3:53:37, ahead of the Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama) and the Belgian wout van aert (Jumbo Visma).
like foam
Stefan kung kept the lead with 6 seconds ahead of the Belgians Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) and Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma).
Colombian cyclists in competition: Rigoberto Urán (EF), Sergio Higuita (Bora) and Harold Tejada (Astana) They moved up overall.
Urán rose seven places, Higuita 17 and Tejada was the most benefited of the day, as it rose 20 points.
This Tuesday the third stage will be held between Tafers and Villars-sur-Ollonof 143.8 km, first date with the mountains and finish up.
classifications
Stage
1. Biniam Girmay 3 h 53 min 37 s
2. Arnaud Demare mt
3. Wout van Aert mt
39. Stefan Kung mt
44. Remco Evenepoel mt
58. Sergio Higuita mt
59. Harold Tejada mt
104. Rigoberto Urán mt
General
1. Stefan Kung 4 h 07 min 08 s
2. Remco Evenepoel at 5 seconds
3. Wout van Aert at 6 s
28. Rigobeeto Urán at 44 s
61. Sergio Higuita at 1 min 00 s
71. Harold Tejada at 1 min 04 s
EFE
