He weather in Zacatecas for this week of June 12 to 15 will continue with high temperaturesalthough they are expected some showers and isolated rains.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) explained that during this Monday a dry line is expected to be associated with the subtropical jet stream, two low pressure channels, causing rain and strong winds.

In addition, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave over the national territory.

Specifically for Zacatecas, the SMN forecast clear skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, as well as intervals of showers from 5 to 25 mm.

In addition, strong winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms are expected in the Zacatecan entity.

Finally, for this Monday it is forecast that the heat will continue with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C in most of the municipalities of Zacatecas.

Weather in Zacatecas during the week

For the rest of the week, the SMN forecast that a dry line will prevail in northern Mexico that will interact with the subtropical jet stream, favoring strong winds and some rain.

In this way, on Tuesday in Zacatecas sand intervals of showers of 5 to 25 mm are expected in some municipalities; for Wednesday and Thursday forecast isolated rains of 0.1 to 5 mm.

During the three forecast days, winds will be recorded with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in the state.

Likewise, from Tuesday to Thursday it is expected that the maximum temperatures that will be registered in Zacatecas will be between 35 and 40 °C.

According to the forecast by municipalities, in the capital of Zacatecas there is a 20% probability that it will rain until Thursday, and the maximum temperature will be 31 °C and the minimum of 16 °C.