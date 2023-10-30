Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 00:44



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Researchers from the UPCT Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineering have created a system to improve the quality of life of the elderly through technological solutions. The work is promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Business, through the Integra Digital Foundation. The researchers carry out the tests of this innovative robot in an adapted apartment owned by the Poncemar Foundation in Lorca.

The objective of this device is to collect and process information on the activity and health status of its users, in order to make it available to healthcare professionals through the Icaria telemedicine platform. This system is made up of a set of hardware devices (social robot, home automation, activity bracelet and other sensors) and control, supervision and telecare software.