After the ‘impasse’ of the results of the municipal and regional elections in the Region of Murcia, which affect the composition of the Murcia Alta Velocity Shareholders’ Meeting (made up of the Ministry of Transport, Adif, the Autonomous Community and the Murcia City Council ), yesterday it was announced that this will meet next Wednesday, November 8, to learn about and study the specifications of the Urbanization Project for the sections of Santiago el Mayor and Senda de Los Garres, corresponding to Phase 0 of the released space after the burying of the train tracks.

This was one of the announcements after the meeting held yesterday in Madrid by the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the president of Adif, María Luisa Domínguez, which also ended with the agreement that the meeting will study the specifications for call a project competition for the large plaza that will be located in front of the new Carmen station. In addition, Adif confirmed that the French operator Ouigo will provide service on the Murcia-Madrid line starting in the first half of 2024, as announced.

Nonduermas-Sangonera



On the other hand, Adif announced yesterday that it has started work on the High Speed ​​line in the Nonduermas-Sangonera section with the construction of a new road overpass over the railway infrastructure. The work begins with the demolition of the current overpass located on Regajos de Sangonera la Seca Avenue (former RM-E1), which starts from what is known as Glorieta del Avión, in the area around the new access to the Alcantarilla Air Base. Afterwards, a wider one will be built (it will have two lanes plus a shoulder and pedestrian sidewalk), sized for the future high-speed route.

The works on the new overpass over the tracks at the Glorieta del Avión lead to the diversion of traffic in the area starting today

To carry out these works it will be necessary to cut traffic starting today, Tuesday, Adif indicated, enabling a provisional detour “to guarantee circulation at this point, which will continue until summer 2024.”

The new itinerary runs between Army Avenue and Mayor Street, in a variant to the northwest, on the other side of the MU-30 highway underground, crossing the platform of the future high-speed line.