It seems that the adaptations of video game movies and television are going through a good run. After years of having films that were mediocre or that were far from the original material, the formula for a good transition was finally found.

strings like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, castlevania, Cuphead, Arcane and recently The Last of Us They fill us with hope for the future. There are already a few other adaptations of successful titles on the way and we decided to share the ones that excite us the most.

Super Mario Bros. promises the same excitement of the plumber video games on the big screen

Let’s start with the closest fit right now: Super Mario Bros. The Movie. This film produced by Illumination and Nintendo itself will bring the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom to the big screen. Until now the advances have done nothing but excite the thousands of fans of the Italian plumber.

The quality of its animation looks brutal, and that’s not to mention the great fidelity with which it recreates the levels we’ve gone through so many times. Although his story is kept a bit under wraps, we can’t deny that we’re excited by all the references in his trailers.

Source: Nintendo – Illumination

The film opens on April 5 in Mexico, so there is little left to see it. If all goes well, we may have the start of a movie universe of Nintendo characters. For now it seems that it is on the right track and could become one of the best premieres of 2023.

Amazon’s God of War could be an amazing series

Maybe you didn’t know it, but the video game saga of god of war It’s already on its way to becoming a series. Amazon acquired the rights to produce it and although we still don’t know who will play Kratos, some details have already been shared.

The first of these is that the series will focus on the Nordic installments of the franchise. In other words, they will skip all the events with the Greek gods to jump straight to the journey between the kingdoms of Kratos and Atreus. Although this might be disappointing for some, there is more to get excited about.

Source: Sony.

According to Amazon, they plan to be very faithful to the pair of Nordic video games from god of war. These have received quite a few compliments due to their history, so in this field they would be covered. Furthermore, we could argue that you can fully enjoy this Viking odyssey, without needing to know what happened in Greece.

Fans are currently making their ideal cast for the role of Kratos. Actors like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa often come up, but nothing’s official yet. We will have to wait for new information, but he has everything to succeed.

Fallout video games will also have their adaptation

Speaking of Amazon, it looks like they’re betting everything on video game adaptations. In addition to doing the series of god of warare also working on one of fallout. The details of this series are also few, but our excitement lies more with the team behind the scenes.

series of fallout will be written and developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. If those names sound familiar, it’s because they were responsible for giving us the great HBO series: Westworld. In addition, Jonathan Nolan is the brother of director Christopher Nolan and has participated in the scripts of several of his films. Between them memento, interstellar and The Dark Knight.

Source: Prime Video / Kilter Films

With this behind-the-scenes pedigree, we may have a series that will be at least interesting. The world of fallout it is full of possibilities and different stories to tell. If they do it well, they could have a production that lasts for many seasons.

Ghost of Tsushima could be an exciting action-packed movie

In 2021 Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions announced that they would create a film based on Ghost of Tsushima. The Jin Sakai story created by Sucker Punch was already a very good candidate to receive his adaptation. Now that we know who’s going to direct it, we’re very excited.

Source: Sucker Punch

This film will be directed by Chad Stahelski who gave us the John Wick trilogy and soon his fourth installment. With this director at the helm, we can at least expect action scenes that will keep us on the edge of our seats.

As if that weren’t enough, Sucker Punch will have a hand in your production. So they’ll be overseeing that their latest creation is done justice. At the moment it does not have a release date, but we hope that they will surprise us with new information very soon.

Sonic 3 will be able to continue breaking the ‘curse’ of video game adaptations

We close this short list with sonic 3which will arrive in December 2024. The reason why we are excited is because the hedgehog already has two films that have enchanted the public. Not to mention, the third part is sure to have fan favorite Shadow as one of his villains.

The first movie gave us a fun adventure with an empathetic Sonic and an unforgettable Dr. Eggman. The second expanded his world with the introduction of Tales, Knuckles, and the Chaos Emeralds. The third could continue with this adaptation of the plot of the games and be inspired by Sonic Adventure 2, one of the best titles of the hedgehog.

The entire team from the previous installments will be involved, so it’s likely that we’ll get something similar. Although Jim Carrey may not return to the role of Eggman, since he announced plans to retire from acting. Even so, we remain optimistic about the future of Sega’s mascot in the cinema.

We know there are several video game adaptations on the way, but these are the ones we’re most excited about. others like Twisted Metal, Horizon either Assassin’s Creed They haven’t shared enough details yet to turn us on our heads. Do you think any of these manage to surprise us? Tell us in the comments.

