It’s been five months since Konami broke the internet with a series of video game and movie related announcements during its presentation of silent hill. Today, Konami announced a cast update for the upcoming live-action film of Silent Hill 2which will go into production next month.

The movie sequel silent hillappropriately titled Return to Silent Hillwill feature Jeremy Irvine (warhorse) as James of Silent Hill 2. The press release also confirms that actress Hannah Emily Anderson (jigsaw) will co-star in the film, although it is not specified who he will play, it is only known that James is “broken after separating from his true love” and that he is going to the city of silent hill looking for her.

It seems likely that she will play James’s wife, Mary, but this remains speculation at this point. Along with the casting announcement of Return to Silent HillKonami also confirmed that Christophe Gans, the director of the film of silent hill from 2006 starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean, he will return to direct this one as well.

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so in love that they are willing to go to hell to save someone. I am delighted to have the wonderful talents of Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson to take us on this journey into a world of psychological horror that I hope satisfy and surprise fans of silent hillGans wrote in the press release.

Producer Victor Hadida, who is also working on the remake of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs, said that he and Gans have been working to create a film of silent hill “for today’s theater audiences.”

“You will still find the iconic monsters, but there will also be new designs. We are sure that this new movie and the updated game from Konami will boost the franchise of silent hill toward success for years to come,” Hadida said.

And, speaking of that “updated game”, the remake of Silent Hill 2which is being developed by the developer team of The MediumBloober Team, is still going, although a release date or new details have not yet been announced.