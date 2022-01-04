Sierra Leone manager John Keister received death threats before the selection of the 28 players who will play the African Cup, which begins Sunday in Cameroon. The 51-year-old was twice threatened about the inclusion of some players, the day before announcing the choice of the squad. The report to the police of the West African country is ready. “I think it is very, very sad that it has to come to this – said Keister, born in Manchester, to Bbc Sport Africa – Nobody deserves such a thing.”

Keister added: “I don’t think it has to get to the point where my life is threatened because some people think there are some players who have to be on the national team and it doesn’t.” Keister is on his second experience as a Sierra Leone manager. “We have come a long way, we have grown. There is no reason for the death threats. I have a family, I look after these kids and I have a job to do. It makes me angry and because of my origin, my background, I feel that something needs to be done about it “. Sierra Leone will face defending champions Algeria, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea in group E.