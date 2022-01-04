Spider-Man: No Way Home and the others Marvel movie of 2021, namely Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Black Widow and Venom: The Fury of Carnage, have generated takings for almost the 30% of the total in the USA: 1.35 billion dollars out of 4.45.

An impressive share, linked on the one hand to the pandemic and the way it influenced the habits of cinema fans, on the other to the extraordinary success of the aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed 1.37 billion dollars internationally and has established itself as the most successful Sony film ever.

There were about four hundred films screened in American cinemas during the year that has just ended, so in fact there were no shortage of numbers but people decided to go to theaters only to watch certain films.

On the one hand, it is certainly positive that cinemas have filled up again after a long and hard quarantine, but at the same time there are also quite noble productions that have flopped.

In short, something has certainly changed in the habits of fans but we do not yet know if or when a possible return to a previous situation, which could now be irrecoverable, will be possible.