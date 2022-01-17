Data from the São Paulo State Health Department indicate that 76% of those hospitalized with covid-19 at Hospital Emílio Ribas, a reference medical center in São Paulo, have not been vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated. The unit now has 145 beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and infirmary available for the care of cases of coronavirus and other pathologies.

Patients who took the second dose more than four months ago, and have not yet taken the booster injection, were considered to have an incomplete vaccination schedule. The same was considered for those who took the single-dose vaccine (Janssen) more than two months ago and did not take the booster.

Specialists reinforce that the vaccine is not able to completely stop the infection, but it prevents serious cases and deaths.

Faced with the accelerated advance of the Ômicron variant, which makes health centers fill up across the country, the recommendation is that people seek the booster dose.

Studies have already shown that Pfizer and AstraZeneca immunizers, for example, have a loss of efficacy against the new variant, but maintain a significant degree of protection when all three doses of the product were taken.

Last Saturday, the 15th, the State of São Paulo again registered more than a thousand new hospitalizations for covid-19. The daily average of new admissions is 1,044. The last time São Paulo had recorded numbers above a thousand was in August 2021.

